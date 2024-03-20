In a bold move, over 800 Hasidic women in Kiryas Joel in US’s New York have initiated a “sex strike”. The ultra-orthodox women are protesting a centuries-old Jewish law that makes it exceedingly difficult for women to secure a divorce. The women argue that the current system, which necessitates a husband’s written consent for a divorce, leaves them ensnared in unhappy and sometimes abusive marriages. The women are hopeful that their strike will exert pressure on their husbands and the broader community to push for legal reforms. Central to the issue is the “get,” an Aramaic document signed by a rabbi that is required for a religiously valid divorce. Under the current system, a wife cannot obtain a divorce independently, and a vindictive husband can withhold the “get,” effectively trapping his wife in the marriage. Women caught in such predicaments are referred to as “agunah” or “chained women.” Malky Berkowitz, a 29-year-old resident, has emerged as the face of the protest. Despite being separated since 2020, she has been unable to secure a divorce from her husband, Volvy, leaving her unable to remarry within their faith. The women are hopeful that their radical action will instigate change and grant them the freedom to exit unhappy marriages. Adina Sash, the leader of the strike, stated, “Malky is the face of every woman who has fought and gone through the system like a docile, demure, obedient sheep.” Sex Strike Called by PETA: Animal Rights Group Asks Women Not To Sleep With Meat-Eating Men, Here’s Why.

Sex Strike in US

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adina Sash (@flatbushgirl)

"We as a community are not doing enough for the Agunah's, and we need to do more...but as someone who waited for my Get, begged for my Get, prayed for my Get...this (Intimacy strike) is not the correct way." Part 2. pic.twitter.com/HHCrm3h1sE — Frum TikTok (@FrumTikTok) March 7, 2024

