The Pakistan National Assembly has elected the 23rd prime minister of the country on Monday after the top slot fell vacant as Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the parliament on early Sunday morning. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif is elected the new prime minister. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also filed his nomination papers for the post on Sunday.

