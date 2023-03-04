A massive explosion, believed to be a sonic boom, has rocked homes in central England with locals taking to twitter saying it had shaken homes and left windows rattling. Residents of Leicester, Oxford and Northampton have all reported hearing a 'sonic boom’. Sonic booms tend to come from an object that travels faster than the speed of sound. Several residents also took to Twitter to share their concerns and experiences following the boom. Northern Lights: Aurora Seen in Skies Across UK in Rare Display, Netizens Share Spectacular Photos.

Sonic Boom in Central England?

Random #explosion or #sonicboom in Chipping Norton / Oxfordshire area. Whole place shook. Seems like lots of people around the UK felt it? — Luke Springhart (@SpringhartLuke) March 4, 2023

Sonic boom over Rutland / Leicestershire border! Anyone else here that??!! — Ed BS (@EdBrookShanahan) March 4, 2023

That was a seriously loud bang, which seems to have been heard across a large area of central England. Could it have been a #SonicBoom @RAFBrizeNorton ? — Harry Metcalfe (@harrym_vids) March 4, 2023

