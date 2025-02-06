US Secretary of State Marco Rubio today, February 6, took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he would not be attending the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. In his post, Marco Rubio said that South Africa is doing very bad things. "Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote “solidarity, equality, & sustainability.” In other words: DEI and climate change," his post read. The US Secretary of State also said that his job is to advance America's national interests and not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism. US State Secy Marco Rubio Holds Talks in Panama As Donald Trump Demands Canal Control and Pressures US Neighbours.

US Top Diplomat Will Not Attend G20 Meeting in South Africa

I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote “solidarity, equality, & sustainability.” In other words: DEI and climate change. My job is to advance America’s national interests, not… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 5, 2025

