A devastating wildfire has completely consumed the thousand-year-old Unramsa Temple, located on Cheondeungsan Mountain in South Korea. The fire, fueled by strong winds, rapidly spread across the area, reducing both the main hall and its outbuildings to ashes. Venerable Doryeon, a temple official, confirmed that sacred relics, including the Amitabha Buddha II, the Birth Buddha, and the Sinjung Painting, were safely relocated before the flames reached the site. Fire officials reported that as of 7 PM yesterday, efforts to contain the wildfire in Uiseong were ongoing, with approximately 30% of the fire under control. Authorities continue to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the blaze. South Korea Wildfires: 4 Killed, 6 Injured, Some 1,500 Evacuated As Wildfires Ravage Country's Southeastern Region; State of Emergency Declared (See Pics and Videos).

1000-Year-Old Unramsa Temple Reduced to Ashes

