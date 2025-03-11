Southwest Airlines is ending its long-standing “Bags Fly Free” policy, announcing that passengers will be charged for checked luggage starting May 28. According to reports, only A-List loyalty members and business-class travelers will be exempt from the new fees. The airline, known for its free baggage allowance since 1971, has not disclosed the new baggage fees yet. CEO Bob Jordan said the change aims to boost profitability and attract new customer segments. Southwest Airlines Flight From Houston to Phoenix Delayed After Woman Passenger Strips Naked, Demands To Be Let Off Plane (Watch Video).

Southwest Airlines Ends ‘Bags Fly Free’ Policy

JUST IN - Southwest Airlines ends free checked bags policy for most passengers — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 11, 2025

