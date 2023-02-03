A car driver from the US had a narrow escape as his vehicle caught fire after crashing in Las Vegas. The car, which appears to be a BMW, reportedly caught fire after witnessing a road accident on a busy US road. The video shows the person dodging death as his car goes up in flames. The person was pulled out of the burning car by a police officer and bystanders. The video has gone viral on social media. Video: Wild Police Chase in US Caught on Live TV; Driver Carjacks Truck After Leading Pursuit in Two Other Vehicles, Crashes Into Gas Station.

Driver Has Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire:

Surveillance video caught the moment a driver was saved from a burning vehicle in Las Vegas, just moments before the car went up in flames pic.twitter.com/Oz8Sbju8Zj — Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2023

