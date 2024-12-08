Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has decided to leave the presidential post. Russia's Foreign Ministry also said that Bashar al-Assad has left the country and has given instructions to transfer power peacefully. "As a result of negotiations between B. Assad and a number of participants in the armed conflict in the SAR, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully," Russia's Foreign Ministry said. Bashar al-Assad Dead in Plane Crash Hours After Rebels Capture Damascus? PM Mohammed Jalali Says Syrian President’s Location Unknown As Flight Disappears From Radar.

