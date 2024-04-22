Beijing, April 22: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 5:08 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The epicenter was monitored at 23.72 degrees north latitude and 121.59 degrees east longitude, said a report issued by the CENC, Xinhua news agency reported. Earthquake in Taiwan: Massive Quake Of Magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale Strikes Taipei.

Earthquake in Taiwan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)