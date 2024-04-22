A "strong" earthquake hit Taiwan's capital city, Taipei, on Monday, April 22, 2024, according to AFP sources. The Central Weather Administration claimed that the earthquake, which originated in the eastern Hualien region, had a magnitude of 5.5. This comes after an earthquake of a magnitude of 7.4 struck the area earlier this month on April 3. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Taiwan: Strongest Quake in 25 Years Rocks East Asia Country, Killing Nine People and Trapping 70 Workers in Quarries.

Earthquake in Taiwan

