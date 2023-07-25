The Taliban on Tuesday said that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict. The ruling by the Taliban in Afghanistan is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls after barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment. Since the time the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, women have been ordered to cover their faces in public and are banned from visiting parks and gyms. They are also banned from high school and university and from long-distance road travel without a male relative. Besides, women in Afghanistan are also banned from planes without a male relative and banned from beauty salons. Taliban Bans Beauty Salons in Afghanistan Despite UN Concern and Rare Public Protest.

List of Things Taliban Banned Women From Using or Visiting:

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, women have been: - Ordered to cover their face in public - Banned from visiting parks and gyms - Banned from high school and university - Banned from long-distance road travel without a male relative - Banned from planes without a… — BNO News (@BNONews) July 25, 2023

