Amid the ongoing row between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Musk on Tuesday took to Twitter and said that 20% fake/spam accounts are 4 times high than what Twitter claims. He said that fake/spam accounts could be much higher. The SpaceX CEO said that his offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate. "Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk tweeted.

Check tweet:

20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

