On May 7, a shooting at an Allen outlet mall in Texas claimed the lives of nine individuals, including the shooter. President Joe Biden stated that some of the dead were minors, though he did not say how many. According to reports, Aishwarya Thatikonda, a 27-year-old Telugu woman, was one of the eight people killed in the Texas mall shooting rampage on Saturday. Aishwarya was an engineer who reportedly managed projects for a private business in Texas. Texas Mall Shooting: Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Mass Shooting in Allen (Watch Video).

Texas Mall Shooting Claims Life of Engineer From India

Aishwarya Thatikonda, an engineer who originally came from India, has been identified as the 5th victim of the Texas mall shooting pic.twitter.com/IAysX9u21e — BNO News (@BNONews) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)