Derek Huffman, a 46-year-old Texas father of three, moved his family to Russia seeking refuge from what he called “wokeness” and LGBTQ “indoctrination” in the U.S. Invited by blogger Tim Kirby, he settled near Moscow hoping for cultural alignment and freedom. To fast-track Russian citizenship, Huffman enlisted in the military, expecting a non-combat role like welding. But with no prior military experience and limited Russian language skills, he was sent to the Ukrainian frontlines. His wife, DeAnna, says he’s “being thrown to the wolves” and hasn’t received the promised pay. She worries about his safety, especially given the language barrier in training. In a Father’s Day video, Huffman told his family he misses them deeply and believes his decision is “important” for their future, vowing to survive and return. Texas Floods: Death Toll Rises to 68, Dozens Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Record Rainfall in US.

Texas Man Who Fled ‘Wokeness’ Now Fighting for Russia in Ukraine

Texas father who moved his family to Russia to escape "wokeness" in the United States, sent to the frontlines in Ukraine. 46-year-old Derek Huffman, who wanted to speed up his citizenship process, says he was promised a non-combat role when he moved to Russia in March. Instead,… pic.twitter.com/toQYFJOwM8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)