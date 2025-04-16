A gunman opened fire at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday, April 15, injuring four students, three of whom were hospitalised with gunshot wounds. The attack occurred in the afternoon, causing panic among students, some of whom rushed to hide while others fled the scene. One student, Patrick Campos, recalled hearing seven gunshots before taking cover with a teacher. The suspect was swiftly identified and arrested, now being held at Dallas County Jail. Dallas ISD has suspended classes for the week as investigations continue into how the weapon bypassed the school's metal detectors. US Shooting: 1 Dead, 2 Injured As Gunfire Erupts Near Temple University in Philadelphia; Probe On.

Gunfire at Dallas High School, Suspect Held

🇺🇸 GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT DALLAS HIGH SCHOOL: 3 TEENS SHOT, SUSPECT CAPTURED Gunshots shattered the afternoon calm at Wilmer-Hutchins High School as a shooter opened fire Tuesday, sending three students to the hospital with gunshot wounds and injuring a fourth. Student Patrick… https://t.co/snyTUzeGhy pic.twitter.com/hNxzTfCd3U — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)