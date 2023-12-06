A shooting incident took place in Texas, United States, today, December 6. According to BNO News, a man went on a shooting spree from San Antonio to Austin in Texas. At least four people were killed, and two police officers are said to be injured in the shooting incident. Soon after the incident, the suspect was arrested. US Shooting: Five Homeless People Shot at in Las Vegas, One Dead; Attacker at Large (Watch Video).

Man Goes on Shooting Spree in US

BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting spree from San Antonio to Austin, killing at least 4 people and injuring 2 police officers — BNO News (@BNONews) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)