Martial law has been declared in parts of Thailand’s eastern border regions with Cambodia following a surge in tensions and military activity. The move comes after allegations of territorial encroachment by Cambodian forces and a series of escalating clashes. In response, the Thai military has assumed control of the affected border areas and shut down all border checkpoints with Cambodia. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises to 14 in Military Clashes, Says Official.

Thailand Imposes Martial Law in Border Regions

BREAKING: Martial law declared near border regions of Thailand amid ongoing clashes with Cambodia — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 25, 2025

