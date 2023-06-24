US President Joe Biden gifted a special t-shirt to PM Narendra Modi with his quote "The Future is AI America & India" written on it during the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event at the White House on Friday. “In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI- Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there has been even more momentous development in another AI- America and India," PM Modi had said in his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday. PM Modi, on June 23, concluded his first official State visit and departed for Egypt. 'Jana Gana Mana' Echoes in US Video: Award-Winning Singer Mary Millben Sings India's National Anthem To Conclude PM Narendra Modi's Historic Visit.

‘The Future Is AI America & India’:

PHOTO | US President Joe Biden gifts special t-shirt to PM Modi with his quote "The Future is AI America & India" written on it.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/4WprWxQzER — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

