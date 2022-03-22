Parents of Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photographer who was last year killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan have approached the International Criminal Court. A lawyer of the family said that the parents moved to the International Criminal Court in order to pursue legal action against the Islamist group.

