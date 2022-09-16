A video of the world's first flying bike is going viral on social media. The flying bike called the XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph. The XTURISMO hoverbike is the world's first flying bike. It made its debut in US recently. The XTURISMO hoverbike can fly for about 40 minutes.

Watch Video:

This is the world's first flying bike. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for 40 minutes and can reach speeds of up to 62 mph pic.twitter.com/ZPZSHJsmZm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2022

