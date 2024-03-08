A bill has been approved by a US congressional panel which mandates the sale of TikTok by its China-based parent company, ByteDance, within a six-month timeframe or risk being banned. This measure, which was introduced by a House of Representatives committee and has the backing of the White House, is driven by concerns over national security. The bill is slated for a full House floor vote in the coming week. Legislators argue that ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party - a claim that both ByteDance and TikTok refute. The bill specifically targets ByteDance, stipulating that it must sell TikTok or face the consequence of being removed from mobile app stores in the US. TikTok Banned in Kyrgyzstan: Kyrgyz Authorities Ban Chinese Video-Sharing App Citing 'Harmful Effects' on Children's Mental Health.

TikTok Ban in US?

