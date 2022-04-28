Tomatoes were hurled at French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday during his first public appearance since his re-election. Reportedly, Macron was in a food market in Cergy greeting the crowd after being re-elected as the president, when someone in the crowd threw tomatoes at him. The tomatoes, however, missed the president, and soon he was covered in all directions by his security. In the video, one of the security guards can be heard shouting "projectile." The security then opened an umbrella to protect Macron from the tomato attack and took him to safety.

Watch Video:

Emmanuel Macron ciblé par un jet de tomates lors de son déplacement à Cergy pic.twitter.com/3J0hXIZSRP — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 27, 2022

