A video of a massive tornado in the United States is going viral on social media. The huge tornado was captured by Reed Timmer, a meteorologist. As per reports, the stunning footage of the tornado showed Timmer and his team inside the large tornado. The video was shot by Reed Timmer and his team which intercepted the powerful tornado in Spalding Nebraska. Reportedly, the footage was captured using a special vehicle called the "Dominator". The videos captured by Timmer showed the large tornado moving away from them right after they intercepted it right inside the tornado in Spalding Nebraska. Tornado Caught on Camera! Typhoon Passes Through US' Oklahoma Causing Damage (Watch Video).

Massive Tornado Caught on Camera Using a Special Vehicle

