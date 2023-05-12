A massive tornado was caught on camera passing through Oklahoma in the United States on Friday. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the region of Goldsby, Oklahoma, due to a confirmed tornado that is currently causing damage while moving towards the areas of Noble, Norman, Pink, and Newalla. People in the area are advised to take shelter. Tornado in Mississippi: 23 People Killed, Dozens Injured As Cyclonic Storm and Thunderstorms Hit US State (Watch Video).

Tornado Caught on Camera!

🚨#UPDATE: Watch as incredible video taken by and sent viewer of ours that wish to be remain anonymous shows the tornado passed through Nobel Oklahoma reports buildings have been damage with the town losing power pic.twitter.com/qMJvvKujpP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 12, 2023

