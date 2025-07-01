US President Donald Trump announced the launch of his latest line of fragrances called "Trump Fragrances" today, July 1. In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said the fragrances are called "Victory 45-47". Explaining further, the US President said that scents are called "Victory 45-47" as they are all about "Winning, Strength and Success" for men and women. "Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!" Trump concluded his post. The new fragrances for men and women commemorate Donald Trump's double-term as the commander-in-chief and his office run as the 45th and 47th POTUS. The new line of fragrances by Donald Trump follows his previous "Fight, Fight, Fight" collection of perfume and cologne, which came out after last year's assassination attempt in July. Donald Trump Reiterates Vow To Block Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions, Claims US Strikes ‘Obliterated’ Key Sites.

Donald Trump Announces 'Trump Fragrances' for Men and Women

JUST IN - Trump announces 'Trump Fragrances' for men and women pic.twitter.com/uiaE1eZ5Qj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)