Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seen by Russia as possible venues for a summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported, citing sources. Earlier, Donald Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and said he was ready to meet with Putin. ‘We Have To Stop War’: US President Donald Trump Calls for ‘Immediate’ Talks With Russian President Vladimir Putin To End Russia-Ukraine War.

Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Summit:

BREAKING: Reuters reports that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are seen by Russia as possible venues for a summit between Trump and Putin — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 3, 2025

