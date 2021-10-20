Surgeons in United States have successfully transplanted a pig's kidney into human body. The surgeons claim that the creatinine level of the recipient returned to normal after the transplant, which indicates that the kidney is functioning normal. This will help to fulfill the shortage of human organs needed for transplant.

U.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient https://t.co/9BfZVETJfY pic.twitter.com/PpG745832F — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)