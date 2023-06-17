A terrifying incident has surfaced wherein an Indian student, identified as Preet Vikal (20), allegedly raped a drunk woman in Cardiff, UK. A video of Preet carrying the intoxicated woman on his shoulders has surfaced online. In the chilling footage, he could be seen taking the victim to his flat via the streets. The incident reportedly occurred in June last year when the accused had gone for a night out and met each other. UK Shocker: Man Raped Woman Twice on Same Tube Train in London, Court Informed; Accused Says 'Arrested for Matters I Have Not Committed'.

Indian Student Preet Vikal Seen Carrying Drunk Woman:

Chilling CCTV captures moment Indian student, who won scholarship to study in UK, carried a drunk, semi-conscious woman back to his flat before raping her and sending 'trophy photo' of her sprawled on his bed to a friend. Preet Vikal, 20, was sent to a young offenders… pic.twitter.com/QqcuwP92VY — 🇦🇺 The Aussie Hun♀🇭🇺 (@TheAussieHun) June 16, 2023

Arrested by Cardiff Police:

#INCOURT l A man has been jailed for raping at a woman at a halls of residence in #Cardiff. CCTV showed Preet Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders out of the city centre. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wfYrIggd7o — South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) June 16, 2023

