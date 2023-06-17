A terrifying incident has surfaced wherein an Indian student, identified as Preet Vikal (20), allegedly raped a drunk woman in Cardiff, UK. A video of Preet carrying the intoxicated woman on his shoulders has surfaced online. In the chilling footage, he could be seen taking the victim to his flat via the streets. The incident reportedly occurred in June last year when the accused had gone for a night out and met each other. UK Shocker: Man Raped Woman Twice on Same Tube Train in London, Court Informed; Accused Says 'Arrested for Matters I Have Not Committed'.

