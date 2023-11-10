A man from the United Kingdom has reportedly sued pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, claiming he suffered brain injury due to a "defect" in the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a report in the Insider Paper, the complainant has been identified as Jamie Scott. His lawyers said that he got "vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia" (VITT), a rare blood-clotting condition after he received the COVID-19 vaccine shot in April 2021. The 47-year-old is reportedly said to be suffering from "very serious injuries", including speech difficulties, reduced cognition, memory and processing. COVID-19 Vaccine Maker Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNTech Over Patent Infringement of Its Vaccine.

