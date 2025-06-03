Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced on Tuesday, June 3, that it had successfully struck the bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean Peninsula using explosives planted underwater. The SBU said it struck the Kerch Bridge in Russia-occupied Crimea. “The Security Service of Ukraine carried out a new unique special operation and struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time – this time underwater! The operation lasted several months," SBU said in a statement. This operation follows a recent air raid by the SBU on June 1 targetting Russia’s air bases. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack on Russian Air Bases in Irkutsk and Murmansk, Videos Surface.

Ukraine Hits Kerch Bridge in Russia-Occupied Crimea

