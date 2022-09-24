According to reports, Ukraine has shot down four Russian aircraft. On Saturday, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that Ukrainian forces recently shot down two Russian Su-30 jets, one Su-25 and one Su-34. Meanwhile, Ukraine has filed a lawsuit at the ICJ nearly seven months ago, urging it to rule that Russia used “genocide” as a pretext for invasion. Countries that have also filed declarations are the U.S., U.K., Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, France, New Zealand, Romania, and Sweden.

Ukraine Shoots Down 4 Russian Aircraft

