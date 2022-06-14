A Ukrainian court on Tuesday banned the Pro-Russian party Nashi. The party, led by Kremlin-linked ex-lawmaker Yevhen Murayev, was outlawed on June 14, according to the political watchdog Chesno. Nashi is the fourth pro-Russian party to be banned in Ukraine.

