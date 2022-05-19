Sweden on Thursday confirmed the first case of the rare monkeypox disease. Earlier today, the first case of the disease was detected in the US, and several cases in UK and Portugal. Monkeypox Outbreak: From US to Portugal, Here is a List of Countries Affected by Smallpox-Like Infection.

Check Tweet:

UPDATE - Sweden reports first confirmed #monkeypox case. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 19, 2022

