The US has reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who had recently travelled to Canada. The infection has been confirmed in a person who recently returned from Canada. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed the infection in an adult on Wednesday. According to the press release, the initial test was completed on Tuesday at the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain. Whereas, the process of confirmation of infection was completed at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Monkeypox in US: Massachusetts Public Health Officials Confirm First Case of Infection in 2022

The Public Health Agency of Canada late on Wednesday issued a statement saying it is aware of the monkeypox cases in Europe and is closely monitoring the current situation, adding no cases have been reported at this time. Though certain reports said that the country reported 13 new suspected cases of the virus.

In England, 7 of the 8 cases don't involve recent travel to Africa, suggesting the patients involved in those cases caught the virus in the country itself. On top of that, those individuals haven't had contact with the one patient known to have traveled to Nigeria, the UKHSA reported Tuesday. Together, this data suggests the virus is spreading in the community undetected.

Spain and Portugal have detected over 40 suspected cases of monkeypox, a viral infection rarely seen in Europe, with both outbreaks concentrated in the Madrid and Lisbon areas, officials said Wednesday.

Health officials have noted some of these infections may be through sexual contact -- in this instance among gay or bisexual men -- which would be a new development in understanding how the virus is transmitted. What Is the Monkeypox Virus? Here’s All You Need To Know About Smallpox-Like Disease Recently Reported in UK

Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder. It was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. The number of cases in West Africa has increased in the last decade.

