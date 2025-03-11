US: Arizona Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car, Abandons It on Road; Police Looks for Suspect As Video Goes Viral

A woman in Arizona was caught on video abandoning her dog on the roadside after kicking it out of her car. The frightened dog was rescued, and police are searching for the suspect.

US: Arizona Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car, Abandons It on Road; Police Looks for Suspect As Video Goes Viral
Arizona Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car (Photo Credits: X/@CollinRugg)
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 11, 2025 07:30 AM IST

A woman was seen abandoning her dog on the outskirts of Phoenix, Arizona, heartlessly kicking it out of her car and saying “bye-bye” before driving off. Witnesses described the dog as “defeated and sad” as it desperately tried to chase after the vehicle. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control later rescued the terrified dog, calling it “wide-eyed and scared.” Animal cruelty in Arizona can be classified as a felony, depending on the severity of the crime. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and urging anyone with information to help identify the suspect. ‘Dog Lover’ Assaults Security Guard for Defending Self by Waving Stick at Violent Stray Dogs, Shocking Video Sparks Debate (Watch).

Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car, Abandons It on Road

