US: Arizona Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car, Abandons It on Road; Police Looks for Suspect As Video Goes Viral

A woman was seen abandoning her dog on the outskirts of Phoenix, Arizona, heartlessly kicking it out of her car and saying “bye-bye” before driving off. Witnesses described the dog as “defeated and sad” as it desperately tried to chase after the vehicle. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control later rescued the terrified dog, calling it “wide-eyed and scared.” Animal cruelty in Arizona can be classified as a felony, depending on the severity of the crime. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and urging anyone with information to help identify the suspect. ‘Dog Lover’ Assaults Security Guard for Defending Self by Waving Stick at Violent Stray Dogs, Shocking Video Sparks Debate (Watch).

Woman ‘Heartlessly’ Kicks Dog out of Car, Abandons It on Road

NEW: Woman dumps her dog on the side of the road on the outskirts of Phoenix, Arizona. Throw this person in prison. The dog was seen trying to chase after the car after the owner kicked it out and said "bye-bye." A woman who witnessed the incident said the dog was… pic.twitter.com/qO3x7o0pwC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 10, 2025

