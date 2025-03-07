A viral video recently emerged showing a man, described as a ‘dog lover,’ physically confronting a security guard who was trying to ward off stray dogs with a stick in a residential complex. In the video, the security guard can be seen attempting to use a stick to chase away a group of stray dogs that had gathered near the premises where he was stationed. However, the situation takes a dramatic turn when the ‘dog lover’ approaches the guard, aggressively pushing him and forcibly knocking the stick from his hands. The incident quickly went viral, drawing polarized reactions from social media users, animal rights activists, and those advocating for public safety. Man Casually Lifts Bike on His Shoulders To Cross Railway Barrier, Viral Video Will Leave You in Shock!.

Viral Video Of Security Guard Being Assaulted By A Man

Most Street Dog Lovers are prime example of how brainwashing can make you deranged. Most of these so called protectors of the wild start valuing these dogs more than even humans. They hold humans guilty if dogs attack. Utter despicables.pic.twitter.com/GdZHd6zoOo This Is How Netizens Reacted To The Video — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 7, 2025 Netizens' Reactions

Interesting, the dogs kept attacking the guard not the so call dog lover, the guard seems has a history & this is not random, I would restraint from getting knee jerking. — 𝐊𝐔𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐈𝐒𝐖𝐀𝐒 (@Kunal_Biswas707) March 7, 2025

A Serious Issue

Any reason why the dogs are attacking the watchman and not the other guy? Well, a quick check in the past activities of this very watchman with these dogs will answer the question. https://t.co/780x1sLipV — Darpan G (@AuthorDarpan) March 7, 2025

Concerning

I hate such so called dog lovers who are blind and dumb enough to realise who was at fault here. https://t.co/xGjUnVnCt1 — CryptoSingh.eth/btc/lens (@opinderpreet) March 7, 2025

Internet Reacts

This is an attempt to murder, the guard. The “dog lover” literally threw this guard on the ground with the intent of making him “food for dogs”. It is obvious that these dogs are his pets and his actions and intentions are clearly to murder the guard. Manslaughter… — Shashank Rana (@ranaonline) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)