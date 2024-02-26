A tragic car accident in St Louis, Missouri, claimed the lives of 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter, Alyssa Cordova, as they were leaving a Drake concert. The mother-daughter duo, hailing from Chicago, were struck by 22-year-old Monte Henderson, who was reportedly speeding through an intersection at 70mph, running a red light. Two other teenage girls and a 61-year-old woman were hospitalised from the crash. Henderson, who survived, faced charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. Despite bail set at USD 200,000, Henderson was permitted to post only 10 per cent of the amount in cash, sparking outrage. A video capturing the tragic crash has since gone viral. Car Crash in US: Vehicle Rams Into SUV of President Joe Biden’s Motorcade in Delaware (Watch Videos).

Mother-Daughter Killed

NEW: Mother and daughter killed after getting struck by a car while leaving a Drake concert in St. Louis, Missouri. This driver deserves the death penalty. 42 year old Laticha Bracero and her daughter, 21 year old Alyssa Cordova, both from Chicago were killed when 22-year-old… pic.twitter.com/VzcUUf6Lj2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2024

Common Sense: 22-year-old Monte Henderson murdered an innocent mother, Laticha Bracero, and daughter, Alyssa Cordova, in St. Louis, MO after a concert. He was going 70mph and ran a solid red light. He was supposed to serve life in prison, but the judge give him the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/3lmWbiIk2P — Unprecedented Times (@UnprecTimes23) February 26, 2024

