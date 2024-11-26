Cook County Commissioner Samantha Steele was arrested for DUI after crashing her car into multiple vehicles in Chicago while driving under the influence of alcohol on November 10. Bodycam footage released by police shows Steele taunting officers, telling one, "Is your p*nis that small?" after resisting sobriety tests and refusing a breathalyzer. During the incident, Steele identified herself as an "elected official" to the officers. She was charged with misdemeanour DUI and later sent to the hospital for further evaluation. US: Uber Eats Driver Finds Marijuana Instead of Burrito During Delivery in New Jersey, Probe On.

Bodycam Shows Samantha Steele Taunting Cap After Car Crash

NEW: Chicago Democrat threatens police officers that she is an "elected official" and taunts an officer for his "small p*nis" after she drunkenly crashed into cars. Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was arrested for DUI. When police pulled her over,… pic.twitter.com/LahixVof2K — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 25, 2024

