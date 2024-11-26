An Uber Eats driver in New Jersey was shocked to discover over an ounce of raw marijuana instead of a burrito while en route to Glassboro on Sunday, November 24. Noticing a strong cannabis odour, the driver contacted Washington Township police, who found the marijuana wrapped in tin foil, along with a bottle of water and soup. The police took the unusual discovery to Instagram and joked, "This wasn’t the kind of wrap anyone ordered." The package was labelled as a burrito, but inside was a stash of cannabis. Authorities are investigating the incident and have asked for tips on the "extra greens." US: California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Bill Legalising ‘Amsterdam-Style’ Cannabis Cafes.

Uber Eats Driver Finds Marijuana Instead of Burrito in New Jersey

🚨🇺🇸 ORDER A BURRITO, RECEIVE MARIJUANA INSTEAD An Uber Eats driver in New Jersey got more than they bargained for when a "burrito meal" turned out to be a stash of over an ounce of raw marijuana. While en route to Glassboro, the driver noticed the strong smell of marijuana… pic.twitter.com/SsaqQymp9k — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 26, 2024

Tips on "Extra Greens"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wt Pd (@washingtontwppd)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)