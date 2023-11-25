A massive fire has erupted at an oil refinery in White Lake, Michigan, accompanied by multiple large explosions. Emergency crews are on the scene responding to an underground gas fire, resulting in numerous powerful explosions. Witnesses report feeling their houses shake from the force of the blasts, while smoke and flames are visible for miles around. Authorities are urging people to steer clear of the area as they work to contain the situation. The incident is ongoing, and details about the cause and extent of the damage are yet to be fully determined. US Fire Video: Texas Chemical Plant Explosion Sparks Massive Blaze, Shelter-in-Place Orders Issued; Smoke Seen From Miles Away.

Massive Fire and Explosions Rock Michigan

Strong Explosions and Fire Break Out at White Lake Oil Refinery

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple emergency crews are responding to a underground gas fire with numerous strong explosions ⁰⁰📌#WhiteLake | #Michigan Currently, numerous authorities and other emergency personnel are responding to reports of an underground gas fire at White Lake, Michigan,… pic.twitter.com/58TAd1rvXh — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 25, 2023

Underground Gas Fire in White Lake

❗💥🇺🇸 - #BREAKING: Police are responding to an explosion and fire in White Lake, Michigan There are currently differing reports on what exactly caused the blast. Fox 2 Detroit said the explosion could have happened near an oil drilling site while WXYZ Detroit stated vents and… pic.twitter.com/YRqkkdihoL — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)