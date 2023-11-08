A chemical plant in Shepherd, Texas, erupted in a massive fire after an explosion, sending thick black smoke into the air. Officials ordered a five-mile shelter-in-place warning and evacuated a private school on Farm-to-Market Road 1127. A video of the US fire has surfaced on social media. The video shows a thick cloud of smoke from the chemical plant visible miles away. Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 5.2 on Richter Scale Hits Texas.

US Fire Video

Shelter-in-place order issued after chemical plant explosion in Shepherd, Texas; smoke visible for milespic.twitter.com/0krc7baQlk — BNO News (@BNONews) November 8, 2023

