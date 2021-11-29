Jill Biden, US first lady and US President Joe Biden's wife unveiled the 2021 White House Christmas tree on Monday. Taking to her Twitter handle, Jill Biden posted a picture of a decorated Christmas tree placed in the US President's official residence and workplace.

Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room! pic.twitter.com/od943V0k5Q — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

