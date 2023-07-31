Following reports of an active shooter, police have confirmed that the Ontario Mills Mall is secure and accessible to the public. Police in Ontario, California, tweeted right away to say there was no active shooter. However, the reason of the panic was not confirmed by the police. Twitter users provided videos of individuals hastily fleeing the mall. The video showed a sizable crowd of people leaving the mall in what seemed to be a food court area. Texas Mall Shooting: Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Mass Shooting in Allen (Watch Video).

Mass Panic at Ontario Mills Mall in California Due to Fears of Active Shooter

Mass panic erupts at Ontario Mills mall in California amid fears of an active shooter. Police confirm no shots were fired pic.twitter.com/oqNxQVVt3s — BNO News (@BNONews) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)