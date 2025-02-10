US President Donald Trump has pledged to make changes to the operations at the United States military service academies. Donald Trump expressed concerns that the four service academies had become politicised and moved to replace their boards of visitors, citing a shift away from conservative values. "Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!" Trump said. Donald Trump Attends Super Bowl in New Orleans, Meets Participants of Football Team; First US President To Do So (Watch Video).

‘Infiltrated by Woke Leftists’, Says Donald Trump

BREAKING: @realDonaldTrump: "Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard. We will have the strongest Military in… — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)