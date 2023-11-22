A small aircraft crashed into a parking lot at a shopping centre in Plano, Texas, causing multiple vehicles to catch fire. Emergency crews are currently on the scene, working to control the flames engulfing both the plane and several cars. The extent of the pilot's injuries or survival is currently unknown as the plane is engulfed in flames. Disturbing videos from the scene capture the aftermath, showing cars ablaze after the plane crashed into them. Authorities are actively responding to the emergency, and the situation is still unfolding. US Plane Crash: American Military Aircraft Crashes During 'Training Exercise' in Eastern Mediterranean.

Plane Crash Sparks Fire

Video from the scene of this evening’s small plane crash into the parking lot of a Plano shopping center crashing into at least one parked car. The FAA says only the pilot on board. No word yet on injuries or deaths. pic.twitter.com/XWLmpdka14 — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) November 22, 2023

Aircraft Crashes Into Parking Lot

BREAKING Emergency crews are responding to plane crash in Plano, Texas According to the Plano Police Department, several cars are on fire as a result of the crash. pic.twitter.com/ngv3xLBpxD — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 22, 2023

Small Aircraft Crashes in Texas

#BREAKING A plane just crashed in #Plano, #Texas, near Midway and Park. Multiple vehicles reportedly on fire. 👀 Follow and keep updated. pic.twitter.com/FVamrHPTMx — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) November 22, 2023

