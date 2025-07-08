US President Donald Trump recently said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is "back to the basics". Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "The FBI, under the direction of Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino , is back to the basics". The US President praised FBI for "locking up criminals" and "cleaning up America’s streets". He also said that United States has the greatest law enforcement professionals in the world but politics and corrupt leadership prevented them from doing their work. "Keep it up - Make America safe again," Trump added. Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered in Jail? Did He Have a Client List? Report Reveals DOJ and FBI Findings on Convicted Sex Offender’s Death.

Donald Trump Says FBI Is Back to Basics

JUST IN - Trump says the FBI is "back to the basics." pic.twitter.com/0GUz2jG4PZ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 7, 2025

