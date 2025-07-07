In the latest development in the Jeffrey Epstein case, US President Donald Trump's Justice Department and the FBI concluded they have no evidence that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein blackmailed powerful figures. The DOJ and FBI also concluded that Jeffrey Epstein had no "client list" and that he died by suicide. The news was confirmed in a memo, reported Axios. As per the report, the Trump administration will also release a video in raw and "enhanced" versions, which it says indicate that no one entered the area of the Manhattan prison where the convicted sex offender was held the night he died back in 2019. The two-page memo also claims that the video supports a medical examiner's finding that Epstein committed suicide and was not murdered in jail. The memo also stated that no one else involved in the Jeffrey Epstein case will be charged. Elon Musk Deletes Explosive Post Alleging Donald Trump’s Name in Jeffrey Epstein Files Amid Public Feud.

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered in Jail?

DOJ and FBI Conclude That Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide

