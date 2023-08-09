On Tuesday, video evidence of the violent stabbing of US Senator Rand Paul's staff member in Democrat-controlled Washington, D.C., surfaced online. After Phillip Todd and a companion left a restaurant in March, the video depicts in what seems to be Glynn Neal assaulting Todd. When the suspect runs in and tackles Todd to the ground before repeatedly stabbing him, Todd and his companion were just about to leave the frame of the clip. Staffer for U.S. Senator Rand Paul Was Stabbed Multiple Times with a Knife.

US Senator Rand Paul’s Staffer Stabbed in Broad Daylight in DC

WARNING: Disturbing new footage of Sen Rand Paul’s staffer being brutally stabbed in DC. pic.twitter.com/H176TlC6Kh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 8, 2023

