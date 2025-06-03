In a disturbing incident in the United States, a New York City-funded babysitter was allegedly caught on camera beating three children. The viral clip shows the babysitter assaulting the children with a belt. The CCTV footage shows the babysitter, identified as La’keysha Jackson (24), taunting the three children with a belt before making them bend over. "Guess what's about to happen?" Jackson is heard saying. It is reported that Jackson was hired through a contractor paid by New York City's Administration for Children’s Services. After the incident was caught on camera, the family reported the incident to ACS and the NYPD; however, no arrest has been made so far. It is learned that Jackson beat two of the boys 60 times. Another video showed her wearing a Santa Claus outfit with a mask to scare the children. US Shocker: Elderly Woman Shoots Son Over Loud Video Game Noise at Home, Dumps Gun in Canal in Arizona; Arrested.

Babysitter Caught on Camera Beating Children in US (Trigger Warning)

New York City-funded babysitter caught on camera beating three children with a belt in footage obtained by the New York Post. Horrific. In the footage, 24-year-old La’keysha Jackson could be seen taunting the kids with a belt before making them bend over pic.twitter.com/xdLG8RValZ — CHUKWE (@chukwe) June 2, 2025

Video of Assault Goes Viral

New York City-funded babysitter caught on camera beating three children with a belt in footage obtained by the New York Post. Horrific. In the footage, 24-year-old La’keysha Jackson could be seen taunting the kids with a belt before making them bend over. "Guess what's about… pic.twitter.com/oi1HNjdqGz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)