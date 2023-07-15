Reports of rapid gunshots prompted emergency personnel to hurry to a location in Fargo on Friday afternoon, wherein three police officers were shot, and several were critically injured. The details of what happened before the shooting have not yet been disclosed by the police. Witnesses claim to have heard around 40 rounds, most likely coming from an automatic weapon. According to officials, information and evidence about the incident are being gathered. A complex of apartment occupants has been evacuated. There is currently no known threat to the public, according to Fargo police. US Shooting: Four Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at Elementary School in Tennessee.

Three Cops Shot in North Dakota's Fargo

BREAKING: 3 police officers have been shot while they were responding to an ‘active shooter situation’ in Fargo, North Dakota — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 14, 2023

Suspect dead, several officers in critical condition after Fargo, ND shooting - KFGO — BNO News (@BNONews) July 14, 2023

